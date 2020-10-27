Initial district and charter enrollment by the numbers

Last week, I analyzed the first monthly report of 2020-21 public school enrollment data from the NC Department of Public Instruction. Comparing that report to its 2019-20 equivalent, I found that district enrollment dropped by 5.0%, and a portion of that loss was offset by the 7.3% increase in charter school enrollment.
Available data offer more questions than answers. What accounted for the extraordinary net decrease in public school students? Was the risk of their child contracting COVID-19 parents’ primary concern? Were there differences by region, demographics, or reopening strategy? Researchers will contemplate these and many other questions for years to come.
District dive
The first-month enrollment report indicates that only two North Carolina school districts added students: Elkin City Schools and Mount Airy City Schools, both located in Surry County. All others had a net loss of students. The range of losses varied significantly. The median decrease in first-month average daily membership across all 113 remaining school districts was 4.69%. On the low end, Kannapolis City registered a paltry 1.2% decrease. On the high end, Guilford County had a massive 16.5% drop in enrollment. According to the Greensboro News & Record, “biggest drops in kindergarten enrollment for Guilford County Schools came from the most and least affluent schools.”
Table 1. Month 1 Average Daily Membership by District
|LEA
|District Name
|Month 1 2019-20
|Month 1 2020-21
|Percent Change
|10
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|22628
|21252
|-0.0608
|20
|Alexander County Schools
|4736
|4479
|-0.0543
|30
|Alleghany County Schools
|1364
|1276
|-0.0645
|40
|Anson County Schools
|3105
|2935
|-0.0548
|50
|Ashe County Schools
|2923
|2823
|-0.0342
|60
|Avery County Schools
|1885
|1656
|-0.1215
|70
|Beaufort County Schools
|6277
|5887
|-0.0621
|80
|Bertie County Schools
|1945
|1830
|-0.0591
|90
|Bladen County Schools
|4048
|3847
|-0.0497
|100
|Brunswick County Schools
|12550
|11948
|-0.048
|110
|Buncombe County Schools
|23522
|22035
|-0.0632
|111
|Asheville City Schools
|4303
|4198
|-0.0244
|120
|Burke County Schools
|11874
|11417
|-0.0385
|130
|Cabarrus County Schools
|33362
|32431
|-0.0279
|132
|Kannapolis City Schools
|5325
|5261
|-0.012
|140
|Caldwell County Schools
|11190
|10551
|-0.0571
|150
|Camden County Schools
|1854
|1767
|-0.0469
|160
|Carteret County Public Schools
|8058
|7714
|-0.0427
|170
|Caswell County Schools
|2328
|2224
|-0.0447
|180
|Catawba County Schools
|15693
|15286
|-0.0259
|181
|Hickory City Schools
|4095
|3791
|-0.0742
|182
|Newton Conover City Schools
|2914
|2789
|-0.0429
|190
|Chatham County Schools
|8950
|8654
|-0.0331
|200
|Cherokee County Schools
|3097
|2771
|-0.1053
|210
|Edenton-Chowan Schools
|1859
|1782
|-0.0414
|220
|Clay County Schools
|1280
|1178
|-0.0797
|230
|Cleveland County Schools
|14071
|13674
|-0.0282
|240
|Columbus County Schools
|5331
|5087
|-0.0458
|241
|Whiteville City Schools
|2172
|1872
|-0.1381
|250
|Craven County Schools
|13111
|12542
|-0.0434
|260
|Cumberland County Schools
|49443
|47049
|-0.0484
|270
|Currituck County Schools
|4148
|4090
|-0.014
|280
|Dare County Schools
|5236
|5065
|-0.0327
|290
|Davidson County Schools
|18519
|17650
|-0.0469
|291
|Lexington City Schools
|3002
|2892
|-0.0366
|292
|Thomasville City Schools
|2236
|2112
|-0.0555
|300
|Davie County Schools
|6066
|5631
|-0.0717
|310
|Duplin County Schools
|9596
|9246
|-0.0365
|320
|Durham Public Schools
|32476
|30739
|-0.0535
|330
|Edgecombe County Public Schools
|5574
|5298
|-0.0495
|340
|Winston Salem/Forsyth County
|53281
|49733
|-0.0666
|350
|Franklin County Schools
|8008
|7715
|-0.0366
|360
|Gaston County Schools
|30631
|28815
|-0.0593
|370
|Gates County Schools
|1583
|1450
|-0.084
|380
|Graham County Schools
|1134
|1055
|-0.0697
|390
|Granville County Schools
|7166
|6809
|-0.0498
|400
|Greene County Schools
|2866
|2697
|-0.059
|410
|Guilford County Schools
|70434
|58833
|-0.1647
|420
|Halifax County Schools
|2166
|2033
|-0.0614
|421
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|2750
|2570
|-0.0655
|422
|Weldon City Schools
|738
|622
|-0.1572
|430
|Harnett County Schools
|20039
|19067
|-0.0485
|440
|Haywood County Schools
|7093
|6730
|-0.0512
|450
|Henderson County Schools
|13334
|12919
|-0.0311
|460
|Hertford County Schools
|2594
|2504
|-0.0347
|470
|Hoke County Schools
|8625
|8219
|-0.0471
|480
|Hyde County Schools
|537
|509
|-0.0521
|490
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|20285
|19932
|-0.0174
|491
|Mooresville Graded School District
|5941
|5867
|-0.0125
|500
|Jackson County Public Schools
|3575
|3458
|-0.0327
|510
|Johnston County Public Schools
|36517
|35721
|-0.0218
|520
|Jones County Schools
|1021
|921
|-0.0979
|530
|Lee County Schools
|9830
|9159
|-0.0683
|540
|Lenoir County Public Schools
|8458
|8130
|-0.0388
|550
|Lincoln County Schools
|11311
|9956
|-0.1198
|560
|Macon County Schools
|4438
|4254
|-0.0415
|570
|Madison County Schools
|2216
|2162
|-0.0244
|580
|Martin County Schools
|2774
|2619
|-0.0559
|590
|McDowell County Schools
|5890
|5686
|-0.0346
|600
|Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
|145833
|138356
|-0.0513
|610
|Mitchell County Schools
|1826
|1546
|-0.1533
|620
|Montgomery County Schools
|3666
|3529
|-0.0374
|630
|Moore County Schools
|12742
|12226
|-0.0405
|640
|Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
|14855
|13913
|-0.0634
|650
|New Hanover County Schools
|25608
|24489
|-0.0437
|660
|Northampton County Schools
|1379
|1237
|-0.103
|670
|Onslow County Schools
|26598
|25674
|-0.0347
|680
|Orange County Schools
|7323
|6986
|-0.046
|681
|Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
|12284
|11732
|-0.0449
|690
|Pamlico County Schools
|1240
|1162
|-0.0629
|700
|Elizabeth City-Pasquotank
|5167
|4694
|-0.0915
|710
|Pender County Schools
|9513
|9282
|-0.0243
|720
|Perquimans County Schools
|1620
|1559
|-0.0377
|730
|Person County Schools
|4285
|4200
|-0.0198
|740
|Pitt County Schools
|23343
|22664
|-0.0291
|750
|Polk County Schools
|2105
|2057
|-0.0228
|760
|Randolph County School System
|15769
|15056
|-0.0452
|761
|Asheboro City Schools
|4538
|4414
|-0.0273
|770
|Richmond County Schools
|6964
|6489
|-0.0682
|780
|Public Schools of Robeson County
|21168
|20362
|-0.0381
|790
|Rockingham County Schools
|11502
|10782
|-0.0626
|800
|Rowan-Salisbury Schools
|18538
|17744
|-0.0428
|810
|Rutherford County Schools
|7545
|7272
|-0.0362
|820
|Sampson County Schools
|7929
|7575
|-0.0446
|821
|Clinton City Schools
|2912
|2871
|-0.0141
|830
|Scotland County Schools
|5543
|5242
|-0.0543
|840
|Stanly County Schools
|8284
|8162
|-0.0147
|850
|Stokes County Schools
|5782
|5463
|-0.0552
|860
|Surry County Schools
|7398
|7091
|-0.0415
|861
|Elkin City Schools
|1193
|1206
|0.0109
|862
|Mount Airy City Schools
|1599
|1616
|0.0106
|870
|Swain County Schools
|1916
|1662
|-0.1326
|880
|Transylvania County Schools
|3328
|3147
|-0.0544
|890
|Tyrrell County Schools
|583
|544
|-0.0669
|900
|Union County Public Schools
|41249
|39574
|-0.0406
|910
|Vance County Schools
|5172
|4819
|-0.0683
|920
|Wake County Schools
|160342
|156389
|-0.0247
|930
|Warren County Schools
|1741
|1701
|-0.023
|940
|Washington County Schools
|1153
|1001
|-0.1318
|950
|Watauga County Schools
|4636
|4493
|-0.0308
|960
|Wayne County Public Schools
|17847
|16788
|-0.0593
|970
|Wilkes County Schools
|8977
|8434
|-0.0605
|980
|Wilson County Schools
|10884
|10326
|-0.0513
|990
|Yadkin County Schools
|5054
|4962
|-0.0182
|995
|Yancey County Schools
|2064
|1.902
|-0.0785
Note: Data for this table were compiled by EducationNC and is available here. The original source of the data is the NC Department of Public Instruction and is available here.
Kindergarten conundrum
Kindergarteners constituted a substantial share of the district enrollment loss. As Brian Gordon of USA Today Network points out, “The 13% decrease in kindergarten was the largest enrollment drop of any grade level. And while public school enrollment has plummeted across the board this year, with 62,000 fewer students, kindergarten accounts for nearly a quarter of the total decrease.” So, where did they go?
Some speculate that school reopening chaos prompted parents of kindergarten-age children to “redshirt” their precious tykes. North Carolina’s compulsory attendance law does not mandate school enrollment until the child turns seven years old. This allows parents to delay or “redshirt” the initial registration of their child in public school. Because the available enrollment report simply tabulates the average daily membership for each public school in the state, we simply do not know how widespread redshirting was this year.
One reason to doubt the redshirt explanation is that it requires tremendous resources. To redshirt a child, parents need to pay for an additional year of childcare, have the option of working from home, or have the ability to forgo income. Indeed, empirical studies of the phenomenon find that redshirting is less common among economically disadvantagedand nonwhite families.
Redshirting is one possibility. Enrolling children in schools of choice is another.
Charter schools
The first-month enrollment report shows that kindergarten enrollment in charter increased by 7% or nearly 700 students compared with last year, so some of the district loss was charters’ gain. Home and private schools may have enjoyed similar increases, but enrollment figures for nonpublic schools will not be available until the end of the fiscal year, so it is impossible to know for sure.
Table 2. Month 1 Average Daily Membership by Charter School
|LEA
|Charter School
|Month 1 2019-20
|Month 1 2020-21
|Percent Change
|00A
|North Carolina Cyber Academy
|1726
|2150
|0.2457
|00B
|NC Virtual Academy
|2594
|2866
|0.1049
|01B
|River Mill Academy
|824
|831
|0.0085
|01C
|Clover Garden
|649
|648
|-0.0015
|01D
|The Hawbridge School
|308
|322
|0.0455
|01F
|Alamance Community School
|N/A
|338
|N/A
|06B
|Marjorie Williams Academy
|110
|90
|-0.1818
|07A
|Washington Montessori
|404
|422
|0.0446
|08A
|Three Rivers Academy
|78
|101
|0.2949
|09A
|Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy
|150
|142
|-0.0533
|09B
|Emereau: Bladen
|545
|635
|0.1651
|10A
|Charter Day School
|962
|1038
|0.079
|10B
|South Brunswick Charter
|396
|482
|0.2172
|11A
|Evergreen Community Charter
|443
|438
|-0.0113
|11B
|ArtSpace Charter School
|399
|395
|-0.01
|11C
|IC Imagine
|1164
|1227
|0.0541
|11D
|The Franklin School of Innovation
|569
|648
|0.1388
|11K
|Francine Delany New School
|180
|182
|0.0111
|12A
|New Dimensions
|337
|384
|0.1395
|13A
|Carolina International School
|876
|871
|-0.0057
|13B
|Cabarrus Charter Academy
|901
|764
|-0.1521
|13C
|A.C.E. Academy
|401
|397
|-0.01
|13D
|Concord Lake STEAM Academy
|466
|354
|-0.2403
|16B
|Tiller School
|206
|208
|0.0097
|19A
|Chatham Charter
|572
|569
|-0.0052
|19B
|Woods Charter
|513
|510
|-0.0058
|19C
|Willow Oak Montessori
|215
|277
|0.2884
|20A
|The Learning Center
|190
|194
|0.0211
|23A
|Pinnacle Classical Academy
|983
|1083
|0.1017
|24B
|Thomas Academy
|89
|94
|0.0562
|24N
|Columbus Charter School
|754
|867
|0.1499
|26B
|Alpha Academy
|911
|923
|0.0132
|26C
|The Capitol Encore Academy
|556
|555
|-0.0018
|27A
|Water's Edge Village School
|38
|41
|0.0789
|29A
|Davidson Charter Academy
|443
|469
|0.0587
|32A
|Maureen Joy Charter School
|640
|646
|0.0094
|32B
|Healthy Start Academy
|467
|498
|0.0664
|32C
|Carter Community Charter
|227
|214
|-0.0573
|32D
|Kestrel Heights School
|501
|430
|-0.1417
|32H
|Research Triangle Charter
|728
|734
|0.0082
|32K
|Central Park School For Child
|614
|618
|0.0065
|32L
|Voyager Academy
|1352
|1372
|0.0148
|32M
|Global Scholars Academy
|212
|200
|-0.0566
|32N
|Research Triangle High School
|564
|588
|0.0426
|32P
|The Institute Development Young Leaders
|352
|405
|0.1506
|32Q
|Reaching All Minds Academy
|340
|346
|0.0176
|32R
|Excelsior Classical Academy
|702
|844
|0.2023
|32S
|KIPP Durham College Preparatory
|369
|383
|0.0379
|32T
|Discovery Charter
|115
|187
|0.6261
|33A
|North East Carolina Prep
|962
|948
|-0.0146
|34B
|Quality Education Academy
|565
|695
|0.2301
|34D
|Carter G. Woodson School
|362
|438
|0.2099
|34F
|Forsyth Academy
|723
|740
|0.0235
|34G
|The Arts Based School
|521
|524
|0.0058
|34H
|NC Leadership Charter Academy
|934
|1022
|0.0942
|35A
|Crosscreek Charter School
|345
|392
|0.1362
|35B
|Youngsville Academy
|390
|448
|0.1487
|36B
|Piedmont Community Charter School
|1355
|1809
|0.3351
|36C
|Mountain Island Charter School
|1551
|1587
|0.0232
|36F
|Ridgeview Charter School
|166
|195
|0.1747
|36G
|Community Public Charter
|237
|356
|0.5021
|39A
|Falls Lake Academy
|1091
|1085
|-0.0055
|39B
|Oxford Preparatory
|508
|736
|0.4488
|41B
|Greensboro Academy
|757
|760
|0.004
|41C
|Guilford Preparatory Academy
|341
|396
|0.1613
|41D
|Phoenix Academy - Primary, Elem. Upper
|998
|1088
|0.0902
|41F
|Triad Math and Science Academy
|1253
|1274
|0.0168
|41G
|Cornerstone Charter Academy-CFA
|1240
|1293
|0.0427
|41H
|College Prep and Leadership Academy
|772
|830
|0.0751
|41J
|Summerfield Charter Academy
|785
|779
|-0.0076
|41K
|Piedmont Classical High School
|434
|423
|-0.0253
|41L
|Gate City Charter
|666
|691
|0.0375
|41M
|Next Generation Academy
|261
|250
|-0.0421
|41N
|The Experiential School of Greensboro
|321
|342
|0.0654
|41Q
|Revolution Academy
|N/A
|362
|N/A
|42A
|KIPP Halifax College Preparatory
|517
|650
|0.2573
|42B
|Hobgood Charter School
|222
|271
|0.2207
|43C
|Anderson Creek Academy
|263
|304
|0.1559
|43D
|Achievement Charter Academy
|N/A
|167
|N/A
|44A
|Shining Rock Classical Academy: CFA
|315
|392
|0.2444
|45A
|The Mountain Community Sch
|200
|197
|-0.015
|45B
|FernLeaf Community Charter School
|327
|371
|0.1346
|49B
|American Renaissance School
|584
|630
|0.0788
|49D
|Success Institute Charter
|103
|102
|-0.0097
|49E
|Pine Lake Preparatory
|1874
|1879
|0.0027
|49F
|Langtree Charter Academy
|1564
|1347
|-0.1387
|49G
|Iredell Charter Academy
|658
|637
|-0.0319
|50A
|Summit Charter
|234
|237
|0.0128
|51A
|Neuse Charter School
|942
|932
|-0.0106
|51B
|Johnston Charter Academy
|711
|752
|0.0577
|53B
|Ascend Leadership Academy: Lee County
|320
|398
|0.2438
|53C
|MINA Charter School of Lee County
|N/A
|244
|N/A
|54A
|Children's Village Academy
|167
|154
|-0.0778
|55A
|Lincoln Charter School
|2156
|2218
|0.0288
|55B
|West Lake Preparatory Academy
|116
|180
|0.5517
|58B
|Bear Grass Charter School
|418
|417
|-0.0024
|60B
|Sugar Creek Charter
|1728
|1690
|-0.022
|60D
|Lake Norman Charter
|2099
|2206
|0.051
|60F
|Metrolina Reg Scholars Academy
|373
|385
|0.0322
|60G
|Queen's Grant Community School
|1230
|1270
|0.0325
|60I
|Community School of Davidson
|1397
|1423
|0.0186
|60J
|Socrates Academy
|739
|760
|0.0284
|60K
|Charlotte Secondary
|274
|241
|-0.1204
|60L
|KIPP Charlotte
|857
|902
|0.0525
|60M
|Corvian Community School
|1094
|1205
|0.1015
|60N
|Aristotle Preparatory Academy
|136
|177
|0.3015
|60P
|Eastside STREAM Academy
|110
|188
|0.7091
|60Q
|Invest Collegiate Transform
|354
|377
|0.065
|60S
|Bradford Preparatory School
|1446
|1583
|0.0947
|60U
|Commonwealth High
|141
|169
|0.1986
|60Y
|Pioneer Springs Community School
|368
|440
|0.1957
|61J
|Lakeside Charter Academy
|157
|213
|0.3567
|61K
|United Community School
|243
|252
|0.037
|61L
|Stewart Creek High
|173
|152
|-0.1214
|61M
|Charlotte Lab School
|654
|843
|0.289
|61N
|Queen City STEM School
|702
|797
|0.1353
|61P
|VERITAS Community School, CFA
|124
|130
|0.0484
|61Q
|Mallard Creek STEM Academy
|897
|943
|0.0513
|61R
|Matthews Charter Academy
|718
|764
|0.0641
|61S
|Unity Classical Charter
|200
|245
|0.225
|61T
|Movement Charter School
|485
|565
|0.1649
|61U
|UpROAR Leadership Academy
|120
|130
|0.0833
|61V
|Bonnie Cone Classical Academy
|234
|743
|2.1752
|61W
|East Voyager Academy of Charlotte
|146
|122
|-0.1644
|61X
|Mountain Island Day Community Charter
|497
|640
|0.2877
|62A
|Tillery Charter Academy
|60
|90
|0.5
|62J
|Southwest Charlotte STEM Academy
|427
|645
|0.5105
|62K
|Movement School Eastland
|N/A
|180
|N/A
|63A
|The Academy of Moore County
|446
|472
|0.0583
|63B
|STARS Charter
|575
|744
|0.2939
|63C
|Moore Montessori Community School
|117
|144
|0.2308
|64A
|Rocky Mount Preparatory
|1069
|998
|-0.0664
|65A
|Cape Fear Center for Inquiry
|404
|406
|0.005
|65B
|Wilmington Preparatory Academy
|130
|120
|-0.0769
|65C
|Douglass Academy
|126
|132
|0.0476
|65D
|Island Montessori Charter School
|220
|217
|-0.0136
|65F
|Coastal Preparatory Academy
|556
|706
|0.2698
|65G
|Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington
|294
|342
|0.1633
|65H
|Wilmington School of the Arts
|N/A
|132
|N/A
|66A
|KIPP Gaston College Preparatory
|1286
|1299
|0.0101
|67B
|Z.E.C.A. School of Arts and Technology
|169
|161
|-0.0473
|68A
|Eno River Academy
|726
|771
|0.062
|68C
|The Expedition School
|360
|367
|0.0194
|69A
|Arapahoe Charter School
|544
|503
|-0.0754
|73A
|Bethel Hill Charter
|400
|367
|-0.0825
|73B
|Roxboro Community School
|716
|716
|0
|74C
|Winterville Charter Academy
|674
|668
|-0.0089
|76A
|Uwharrie Charter Academy
|1722
|1767
|0.0261
|78A
|CIS Academy
|120
|108
|-0.1
|78B
|Southeastern Academy
|216
|212
|-0.0185
|79A
|Bethany Community School
|502
|567
|0.1295
|80B
|Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter
|111
|100
|-0.0991
|81A
|Thomas Jefferson Class Academy
|1363
|1361
|-0.0015
|81B
|Lake Lure Classical Academy
|519
|516
|-0.0058
|84B
|Gray Stone Day
|811
|823
|0.0148
|86T
|Millennium Charter Academy
|823
|807
|-0.0194
|87A
|Mountain Discovery
|181
|194
|0.0718
|88A
|Brevard Academy
|425
|418
|-0.0165
|90A
|Union Academy
|1979
|1986
|0.0035
|90B
|Union Day School
|449
|565
|0.2584
|90C
|Union Prep Academy at Indian Trail
|966
|1041
|0.0776
|90D
|Monroe Charter Academy
|78
|103
|0.3205
|90F
|Apprentice Academy High School
|228
|279
|0.2237
|91A
|Vance Charter School
|933
|937
|0.0043
|91B
|Henderson Collegiate
|1331
|1332
|0.0008
|92B
|The Exploris School
|456
|453
|-0.0066
|92D
|Magellan Charter
|406
|406
|N/A
|92E
|Sterling Montessori Academy
|605
|616
|0.0182
|92F
|Franklin Academy
|1649
|1651
|0.0012
|92G
|East Wake Academy
|1202
|1214
|0.01
|92K
|Raleigh Charter High School
|561
|569
|0.0143
|92L
|Torchlight Academy
|560
|621
|0.1089
|92M
|PreEminent Charter
|682
|717
|0.0513
|92N
|Quest Academy
|143
|140
|-0.021
|92P
|Southern Wake Academy
|802
|775
|-0.0337
|92R
|Casa Esperanza Montessori Charter School
|568
|553
|-0.0264
|92S
|Endeavor Charter School
|513
|536
|0.0448
|92T
|Triangle Math and Science Academy
|900
|950
|0.0556
|92U
|Longleaf School of the Arts
|351
|374
|0.0655
|92V
|Wake Forest Charter Academy
|762
|764
|0.0026
|92W
|Cardinal Charter Academy
|911
|916
|0.0055
|92Y
|Envision Science Academy
|722
|725
|0.0042
|93A
|Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School
|150
|152
|0.0133
|93J
|PAVE Southeast Raleigh Charter
|408
|420
|0.0294
|93L
|Central Wake High School
|180
|142
|-0.2111
|93M
|Peak Charter Academy
|741
|766
|0.0337
|93N
|Pine Springs Preparatory Academy
|764
|827
|0.0825
|93P
|Rolesville Charter Academy
|656
|737
|0.1235
|93Q
|Carolina Charter Academy
|426
|492
|0.1549
|93R
|Raleigh Oak Charter
|276
|308
|0.1159
|93T
|Cardinal Charter Academy at Wendell Falls
|N/A
|663
|N/A
|94A
|Pocosin Innovative Charter
|139
|180
|0.295
|95A
|Two Rivers Community School
|159
|179
|0.1258
|96C
|Dillard Academy
|296
|275
|-0.0709
|96F
|Wayne Preparatory Academy
|866
|956
|0.1039
|97D
|Bridges Academy
|172
|171
|-0.0058
|98A
|Sallie B Howard School
|1049
|1095
|0.0439
|98B
|Wilson Preparatory Academy
|902
|955
|0.0588
Source: NC Department of Public Instruction
Note: The Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 increased seats for North Carolina’s two virtual charter schools. Lawmakers authorized the NC Cyber Academy to increase its enrollment by 1,000 students, and the NC Virtual Academy can add up to 2,800 additional students for the current school year.
Only around one-quarter of North Carolina charter schools posted enrollment losses. Concord Lake STEAM Academy in Kannapolis had the sharpest decline, while enrollment at Bonnie Cone Classical Academy in Huntersville surged.
A cursory review of the data offers few patterns or common characteristics of note. The only generalization that I will venture is that charter schools were not universal beneficiaries of district enrollment losses. For example, the Guilford County Schools had an approximately 11,600 student loss, but charter schools in the county added only 660 students. Even if we assume that charters in neighboring counties absorbed additional Guilford County students, it means that thousands of students are unaccounted for (at least for now).
What’s next?
As I wrote in my previous article, enrollment differences between the first month and subsequent months can number in the thousands, depending on the number of families who choose to enroll, transfer, or withdraw from public schools during the initial weeks of school. Second-month enrollment figures tend to provide a more accurate student count, but it is not known when the NC Department of Public Instruction will release those data.