Initial district and charter enrollment by the numbers

Last week, I analyzed the first monthly report of 2020-21 public school enrollment data from the NC Department of Public Instruction. Comparing that report to its 2019-20 equivalent, I found that district enrollment dropped by 5.0%, and a portion of that loss was offset by the 7.3% increase in charter school enrollment.

Available data offer more questions than answers. What accounted for the extraordinary net decrease in public school students? Was the risk of their child contracting COVID-19 parents’ primary concern? Were there differences by region, demographics, or reopening strategy? Researchers will contemplate these and many other questions for years to come.

District dive

The first-month enrollment report indicates that only two North Carolina school districts added students: Elkin City Schools and Mount Airy City Schools, both located in Surry County. All others had a net loss of students. The range of losses varied significantly. The median decrease in first-month average daily membership across all 113 remaining school districts was 4.69%. On the low end, Kannapolis City registered a paltry 1.2% decrease. On the high end, Guilford County had a massive 16.5% drop in enrollment. According to the Greensboro News & Record, “biggest drops in kindergarten enrollment for Guilford County Schools came from the most and least affluent schools.”

Table 1. Month 1 Average Daily Membership by District

LEA District Name Month 1 2019-20 Month 1 2020-21 Percent Change 10 Alamance-Burlington Schools 22628 21252 -0.0608 20 Alexander County Schools 4736 4479 -0.0543 30 Alleghany County Schools 1364 1276 -0.0645 40 Anson County Schools 3105 2935 -0.0548 50 Ashe County Schools 2923 2823 -0.0342 60 Avery County Schools 1885 1656 -0.1215 70 Beaufort County Schools 6277 5887 -0.0621 80 Bertie County Schools 1945 1830 -0.0591 90 Bladen County Schools 4048 3847 -0.0497 100 Brunswick County Schools 12550 11948 -0.048 110 Buncombe County Schools 23522 22035 -0.0632 111 Asheville City Schools 4303 4198 -0.0244 120 Burke County Schools 11874 11417 -0.0385 130 Cabarrus County Schools 33362 32431 -0.0279 132 Kannapolis City Schools 5325 5261 -0.012 140 Caldwell County Schools 11190 10551 -0.0571 150 Camden County Schools 1854 1767 -0.0469 160 Carteret County Public Schools 8058 7714 -0.0427 170 Caswell County Schools 2328 2224 -0.0447 180 Catawba County Schools 15693 15286 -0.0259 181 Hickory City Schools 4095 3791 -0.0742 182 Newton Conover City Schools 2914 2789 -0.0429 190 Chatham County Schools 8950 8654 -0.0331 200 Cherokee County Schools 3097 2771 -0.1053 210 Edenton-Chowan Schools 1859 1782 -0.0414 220 Clay County Schools 1280 1178 -0.0797 230 Cleveland County Schools 14071 13674 -0.0282 240 Columbus County Schools 5331 5087 -0.0458 241 Whiteville City Schools 2172 1872 -0.1381 250 Craven County Schools 13111 12542 -0.0434 260 Cumberland County Schools 49443 47049 -0.0484 270 Currituck County Schools 4148 4090 -0.014 280 Dare County Schools 5236 5065 -0.0327 290 Davidson County Schools 18519 17650 -0.0469 291 Lexington City Schools 3002 2892 -0.0366 292 Thomasville City Schools 2236 2112 -0.0555 300 Davie County Schools 6066 5631 -0.0717 310 Duplin County Schools 9596 9246 -0.0365 320 Durham Public Schools 32476 30739 -0.0535 330 Edgecombe County Public Schools 5574 5298 -0.0495 340 Winston Salem/Forsyth County 53281 49733 -0.0666 350 Franklin County Schools 8008 7715 -0.0366 360 Gaston County Schools 30631 28815 -0.0593 370 Gates County Schools 1583 1450 -0.084 380 Graham County Schools 1134 1055 -0.0697 390 Granville County Schools 7166 6809 -0.0498 400 Greene County Schools 2866 2697 -0.059 410 Guilford County Schools 70434 58833 -0.1647 420 Halifax County Schools 2166 2033 -0.0614 421 Roanoke Rapids City Schools 2750 2570 -0.0655 422 Weldon City Schools 738 622 -0.1572 430 Harnett County Schools 20039 19067 -0.0485 440 Haywood County Schools 7093 6730 -0.0512 450 Henderson County Schools 13334 12919 -0.0311 460 Hertford County Schools 2594 2504 -0.0347 470 Hoke County Schools 8625 8219 -0.0471 480 Hyde County Schools 537 509 -0.0521 490 Iredell-Statesville Schools 20285 19932 -0.0174 491 Mooresville Graded School District 5941 5867 -0.0125 500 Jackson County Public Schools 3575 3458 -0.0327 510 Johnston County Public Schools 36517 35721 -0.0218 520 Jones County Schools 1021 921 -0.0979 530 Lee County Schools 9830 9159 -0.0683 540 Lenoir County Public Schools 8458 8130 -0.0388 550 Lincoln County Schools 11311 9956 -0.1198 560 Macon County Schools 4438 4254 -0.0415 570 Madison County Schools 2216 2162 -0.0244 580 Martin County Schools 2774 2619 -0.0559 590 McDowell County Schools 5890 5686 -0.0346 600 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools 145833 138356 -0.0513 610 Mitchell County Schools 1826 1546 -0.1533 620 Montgomery County Schools 3666 3529 -0.0374 630 Moore County Schools 12742 12226 -0.0405 640 Nash-Rocky Mount Schools 14855 13913 -0.0634 650 New Hanover County Schools 25608 24489 -0.0437 660 Northampton County Schools 1379 1237 -0.103 670 Onslow County Schools 26598 25674 -0.0347 680 Orange County Schools 7323 6986 -0.046 681 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools 12284 11732 -0.0449 690 Pamlico County Schools 1240 1162 -0.0629 700 Elizabeth City-Pasquotank 5167 4694 -0.0915 710 Pender County Schools 9513 9282 -0.0243 720 Perquimans County Schools 1620 1559 -0.0377 730 Person County Schools 4285 4200 -0.0198 740 Pitt County Schools 23343 22664 -0.0291 750 Polk County Schools 2105 2057 -0.0228 760 Randolph County School System 15769 15056 -0.0452 761 Asheboro City Schools 4538 4414 -0.0273 770 Richmond County Schools 6964 6489 -0.0682 780 Public Schools of Robeson County 21168 20362 -0.0381 790 Rockingham County Schools 11502 10782 -0.0626 800 Rowan-Salisbury Schools 18538 17744 -0.0428 810 Rutherford County Schools 7545 7272 -0.0362 820 Sampson County Schools 7929 7575 -0.0446 821 Clinton City Schools 2912 2871 -0.0141 830 Scotland County Schools 5543 5242 -0.0543 840 Stanly County Schools 8284 8162 -0.0147 850 Stokes County Schools 5782 5463 -0.0552 860 Surry County Schools 7398 7091 -0.0415 861 Elkin City Schools 1193 1206 0.0109 862 Mount Airy City Schools 1599 1616 0.0106 870 Swain County Schools 1916 1662 -0.1326 880 Transylvania County Schools 3328 3147 -0.0544 890 Tyrrell County Schools 583 544 -0.0669 900 Union County Public Schools 41249 39574 -0.0406 910 Vance County Schools 5172 4819 -0.0683 920 Wake County Schools 160342 156389 -0.0247 930 Warren County Schools 1741 1701 -0.023 940 Washington County Schools 1153 1001 -0.1318 950 Watauga County Schools 4636 4493 -0.0308 960 Wayne County Public Schools 17847 16788 -0.0593 970 Wilkes County Schools 8977 8434 -0.0605 980 Wilson County Schools 10884 10326 -0.0513 990 Yadkin County Schools 5054 4962 -0.0182 995 Yancey County Schools 2064 1.902 -0.0785

Note: Data for this table were compiled by EducationNC and is available here. The original source of the data is the NC Department of Public Instruction and is available here.

Kindergarten conundrum

Kindergarteners constituted a substantial share of the district enrollment loss. As Brian Gordon of USA Today Network points out, “The 13% decrease in kindergarten was the largest enrollment drop of any grade level. And while public school enrollment has plummeted across the board this year, with 62,000 fewer students, kindergarten accounts for nearly a quarter of the total decrease.” So, where did they go?

Some speculate that school reopening chaos prompted parents of kindergarten-age children to “redshirt” their precious tykes. North Carolina’s compulsory attendance law does not mandate school enrollment until the child turns seven years old. This allows parents to delay or “redshirt” the initial registration of their child in public school. Because the available enrollment report simply tabulates the average daily membership for each public school in the state, we simply do not know how widespread redshirting was this year.

One reason to doubt the redshirt explanation is that it requires tremendous resources. To redshirt a child, parents need to pay for an additional year of childcare, have the option of working from home, or have the ability to forgo income. Indeed, empirical studies of the phenomenon find that redshirting is less common among economically disadvantagedand nonwhite families.

Redshirting is one possibility. Enrolling children in schools of choice is another.

Charter schools

The first-month enrollment report shows that kindergarten enrollment in charter increased by 7% or nearly 700 students compared with last year, so some of the district loss was charters’ gain. Home and private schools may have enjoyed similar increases, but enrollment figures for nonpublic schools will not be available until the end of the fiscal year, so it is impossible to know for sure.

Table 2. Month 1 Average Daily Membership by Charter School

LEA Charter School Month 1 2019-20 Month 1 2020-21 Percent Change 00A North Carolina Cyber Academy 1726 2150 0.2457 00B NC Virtual Academy 2594 2866 0.1049 01B River Mill Academy 824 831 0.0085 01C Clover Garden 649 648 -0.0015 01D The Hawbridge School 308 322 0.0455 01F Alamance Community School N/A 338 N/A 06B Marjorie Williams Academy 110 90 -0.1818 07A Washington Montessori 404 422 0.0446 08A Three Rivers Academy 78 101 0.2949 09A Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy 150 142 -0.0533 09B Emereau: Bladen 545 635 0.1651 10A Charter Day School 962 1038 0.079 10B South Brunswick Charter 396 482 0.2172 11A Evergreen Community Charter 443 438 -0.0113 11B ArtSpace Charter School 399 395 -0.01 11C IC Imagine 1164 1227 0.0541 11D The Franklin School of Innovation 569 648 0.1388 11K Francine Delany New School 180 182 0.0111 12A New Dimensions 337 384 0.1395 13A Carolina International School 876 871 -0.0057 13B Cabarrus Charter Academy 901 764 -0.1521 13C A.C.E. Academy 401 397 -0.01 13D Concord Lake STEAM Academy 466 354 -0.2403 16B Tiller School 206 208 0.0097 19A Chatham Charter 572 569 -0.0052 19B Woods Charter 513 510 -0.0058 19C Willow Oak Montessori 215 277 0.2884 20A The Learning Center 190 194 0.0211 23A Pinnacle Classical Academy 983 1083 0.1017 24B Thomas Academy 89 94 0.0562 24N Columbus Charter School 754 867 0.1499 26B Alpha Academy 911 923 0.0132 26C The Capitol Encore Academy 556 555 -0.0018 27A Water's Edge Village School 38 41 0.0789 29A Davidson Charter Academy 443 469 0.0587 32A Maureen Joy Charter School 640 646 0.0094 32B Healthy Start Academy 467 498 0.0664 32C Carter Community Charter 227 214 -0.0573 32D Kestrel Heights School 501 430 -0.1417 32H Research Triangle Charter 728 734 0.0082 32K Central Park School For Child 614 618 0.0065 32L Voyager Academy 1352 1372 0.0148 32M Global Scholars Academy 212 200 -0.0566 32N Research Triangle High School 564 588 0.0426 32P The Institute Development Young Leaders 352 405 0.1506 32Q Reaching All Minds Academy 340 346 0.0176 32R Excelsior Classical Academy 702 844 0.2023 32S KIPP Durham College Preparatory 369 383 0.0379 32T Discovery Charter 115 187 0.6261 33A North East Carolina Prep 962 948 -0.0146 34B Quality Education Academy 565 695 0.2301 34D Carter G. Woodson School 362 438 0.2099 34F Forsyth Academy 723 740 0.0235 34G The Arts Based School 521 524 0.0058 34H NC Leadership Charter Academy 934 1022 0.0942 35A Crosscreek Charter School 345 392 0.1362 35B Youngsville Academy 390 448 0.1487 36B Piedmont Community Charter School 1355 1809 0.3351 36C Mountain Island Charter School 1551 1587 0.0232 36F Ridgeview Charter School 166 195 0.1747 36G Community Public Charter 237 356 0.5021 39A Falls Lake Academy 1091 1085 -0.0055 39B Oxford Preparatory 508 736 0.4488 41B Greensboro Academy 757 760 0.004 41C Guilford Preparatory Academy 341 396 0.1613 41D Phoenix Academy - Primary, Elem. Upper 998 1088 0.0902 41F Triad Math and Science Academy 1253 1274 0.0168 41G Cornerstone Charter Academy-CFA 1240 1293 0.0427 41H College Prep and Leadership Academy 772 830 0.0751 41J Summerfield Charter Academy 785 779 -0.0076 41K Piedmont Classical High School 434 423 -0.0253 41L Gate City Charter 666 691 0.0375 41M Next Generation Academy 261 250 -0.0421 41N The Experiential School of Greensboro 321 342 0.0654 41Q Revolution Academy N/A 362 N/A 42A KIPP Halifax College Preparatory 517 650 0.2573 42B Hobgood Charter School 222 271 0.2207 43C Anderson Creek Academy 263 304 0.1559 43D Achievement Charter Academy N/A 167 N/A 44A Shining Rock Classical Academy: CFA 315 392 0.2444 45A The Mountain Community Sch 200 197 -0.015 45B FernLeaf Community Charter School 327 371 0.1346 49B American Renaissance School 584 630 0.0788 49D Success Institute Charter 103 102 -0.0097 49E Pine Lake Preparatory 1874 1879 0.0027 49F Langtree Charter Academy 1564 1347 -0.1387 49G Iredell Charter Academy 658 637 -0.0319 50A Summit Charter 234 237 0.0128 51A Neuse Charter School 942 932 -0.0106 51B Johnston Charter Academy 711 752 0.0577 53B Ascend Leadership Academy: Lee County 320 398 0.2438 53C MINA Charter School of Lee County N/A 244 N/A 54A Children's Village Academy 167 154 -0.0778 55A Lincoln Charter School 2156 2218 0.0288 55B West Lake Preparatory Academy 116 180 0.5517 58B Bear Grass Charter School 418 417 -0.0024 60B Sugar Creek Charter 1728 1690 -0.022 60D Lake Norman Charter 2099 2206 0.051 60F Metrolina Reg Scholars Academy 373 385 0.0322 60G Queen's Grant Community School 1230 1270 0.0325 60I Community School of Davidson 1397 1423 0.0186 60J Socrates Academy 739 760 0.0284 60K Charlotte Secondary 274 241 -0.1204 60L KIPP Charlotte 857 902 0.0525 60M Corvian Community School 1094 1205 0.1015 60N Aristotle Preparatory Academy 136 177 0.3015 60P Eastside STREAM Academy 110 188 0.7091 60Q Invest Collegiate Transform 354 377 0.065 60S Bradford Preparatory School 1446 1583 0.0947 60U Commonwealth High 141 169 0.1986 60Y Pioneer Springs Community School 368 440 0.1957 61J Lakeside Charter Academy 157 213 0.3567 61K United Community School 243 252 0.037 61L Stewart Creek High 173 152 -0.1214 61M Charlotte Lab School 654 843 0.289 61N Queen City STEM School 702 797 0.1353 61P VERITAS Community School, CFA 124 130 0.0484 61Q Mallard Creek STEM Academy 897 943 0.0513 61R Matthews Charter Academy 718 764 0.0641 61S Unity Classical Charter 200 245 0.225 61T Movement Charter School 485 565 0.1649 61U UpROAR Leadership Academy 120 130 0.0833 61V Bonnie Cone Classical Academy 234 743 2.1752 61W East Voyager Academy of Charlotte 146 122 -0.1644 61X Mountain Island Day Community Charter 497 640 0.2877 62A Tillery Charter Academy 60 90 0.5 62J Southwest Charlotte STEM Academy 427 645 0.5105 62K Movement School Eastland N/A 180 N/A 63A The Academy of Moore County 446 472 0.0583 63B STARS Charter 575 744 0.2939 63C Moore Montessori Community School 117 144 0.2308 64A Rocky Mount Preparatory 1069 998 -0.0664 65A Cape Fear Center for Inquiry 404 406 0.005 65B Wilmington Preparatory Academy 130 120 -0.0769 65C Douglass Academy 126 132 0.0476 65D Island Montessori Charter School 220 217 -0.0136 65F Coastal Preparatory Academy 556 706 0.2698 65G Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington 294 342 0.1633 65H Wilmington School of the Arts N/A 132 N/A 66A KIPP Gaston College Preparatory 1286 1299 0.0101 67B Z.E.C.A. School of Arts and Technology 169 161 -0.0473 68A Eno River Academy 726 771 0.062 68C The Expedition School 360 367 0.0194 69A Arapahoe Charter School 544 503 -0.0754 73A Bethel Hill Charter 400 367 -0.0825 73B Roxboro Community School 716 716 0 74C Winterville Charter Academy 674 668 -0.0089 76A Uwharrie Charter Academy 1722 1767 0.0261 78A CIS Academy 120 108 -0.1 78B Southeastern Academy 216 212 -0.0185 79A Bethany Community School 502 567 0.1295 80B Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter 111 100 -0.0991 81A Thomas Jefferson Class Academy 1363 1361 -0.0015 81B Lake Lure Classical Academy 519 516 -0.0058 84B Gray Stone Day 811 823 0.0148 86T Millennium Charter Academy 823 807 -0.0194 87A Mountain Discovery 181 194 0.0718 88A Brevard Academy 425 418 -0.0165 90A Union Academy 1979 1986 0.0035 90B Union Day School 449 565 0.2584 90C Union Prep Academy at Indian Trail 966 1041 0.0776 90D Monroe Charter Academy 78 103 0.3205 90F Apprentice Academy High School 228 279 0.2237 91A Vance Charter School 933 937 0.0043 91B Henderson Collegiate 1331 1332 0.0008 92B The Exploris School 456 453 -0.0066 92D Magellan Charter 406 406 N/A 92E Sterling Montessori Academy 605 616 0.0182 92F Franklin Academy 1649 1651 0.0012 92G East Wake Academy 1202 1214 0.01 92K Raleigh Charter High School 561 569 0.0143 92L Torchlight Academy 560 621 0.1089 92M PreEminent Charter 682 717 0.0513 92N Quest Academy 143 140 -0.021 92P Southern Wake Academy 802 775 -0.0337 92R Casa Esperanza Montessori Charter School 568 553 -0.0264 92S Endeavor Charter School 513 536 0.0448 92T Triangle Math and Science Academy 900 950 0.0556 92U Longleaf School of the Arts 351 374 0.0655 92V Wake Forest Charter Academy 762 764 0.0026 92W Cardinal Charter Academy 911 916 0.0055 92Y Envision Science Academy 722 725 0.0042 93A Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School 150 152 0.0133 93J PAVE Southeast Raleigh Charter 408 420 0.0294 93L Central Wake High School 180 142 -0.2111 93M Peak Charter Academy 741 766 0.0337 93N Pine Springs Preparatory Academy 764 827 0.0825 93P Rolesville Charter Academy 656 737 0.1235 93Q Carolina Charter Academy 426 492 0.1549 93R Raleigh Oak Charter 276 308 0.1159 93T Cardinal Charter Academy at Wendell Falls N/A 663 N/A 94A Pocosin Innovative Charter 139 180 0.295 95A Two Rivers Community School 159 179 0.1258 96C Dillard Academy 296 275 -0.0709 96F Wayne Preparatory Academy 866 956 0.1039 97D Bridges Academy 172 171 -0.0058 98A Sallie B Howard School 1049 1095 0.0439 98B Wilson Preparatory Academy 902 955 0.0588

Source: NC Department of Public Instruction

Note: The Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 increased seats for North Carolina’s two virtual charter schools. Lawmakers authorized the NC Cyber Academy to increase its enrollment by 1,000 students, and the NC Virtual Academy can add up to 2,800 additional students for the current school year.

Only around one-quarter of North Carolina charter schools posted enrollment losses. Concord Lake STEAM Academy in Kannapolis had the sharpest decline, while enrollment at Bonnie Cone Classical Academy in Huntersville surged.

A cursory review of the data offers few patterns or common characteristics of note. The only generalization that I will venture is that charter schools were not universal beneficiaries of district enrollment losses. For example, the Guilford County Schools had an approximately 11,600 student loss, but charter schools in the county added only 660 students. Even if we assume that charters in neighboring counties absorbed additional Guilford County students, it means that thousands of students are unaccounted for (at least for now).

What’s next?

As I wrote in my previous article, enrollment differences between the first month and subsequent months can number in the thousands, depending on the number of families who choose to enroll, transfer, or withdraw from public schools during the initial weeks of school. Second-month enrollment figures tend to provide a more accurate student count, but it is not known when the NC Department of Public Instruction will release those data.