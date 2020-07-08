JLF Research Division: COVID-19 review for June

The John Locke Foundation’s Research Division published COVID-19 reviews in March, April, and May, and below is a list of our work in June. Riots, racial justice protests, regulations, state government shenanigans, and other non-coronavirus issues required our attention last month, so June featured fewer COVID-19 items than usual.
As I mentioned in March, we are using the “toilet paper test” to determine when to resume our normal research activities. When toilet paper becomes easy to find in retail stores, we will cease our near-exclusive focus on COVID-19. We’re getting close, but I suspect that we are a few months away from making the end of our focus on coronavirus by TPing the office of the youngest member of the research staff. We promise to be more forthcoming than the Cooper administration, although that isn’t saying much.
Judge Covid
Jon Sanders, Director of Regulatory Studies, Judge Covid decides: Being made to wear a face covering, Locker Room, June 26
Sanders, Judge Covid decides: Wearing a face mask, Locker Room, June 16
Sanders, Judge Covid decides: Going to the gym, Locker Room, June 12
Sanders, Judge Covid decides: Getting drinks with friends, Locker Room, June 11
Sanders, Judge Covid decides: Mass gatherings, Locker Room, June 10
Health Care, Data, and Science
Jordan Roberts, Health Care Policy Analyst, JLF’s Jordan Roberts discusses COVID-19’s impact on N.C. health care finances, CJ Video, June 30
Sanders, Cooper’s self-defeating mask mandate, Locker Room, June 25
Roberts, Supply and demand shocks in health care due to COVID-19: Part 2 – Non-Hospital Providers, Research Brief, June 25
Roberts, Supply and demand shocks in health care due to COVID-19: Part 1 – Hospitals, Research Brief, June 24
Roberts, How can hospitals better prepare for a potential second wave of Coronavirus?, Locker Room, June 23
Sanders, Yes, hospitalizations are up; that was the whole point of flattening the curve, Locker Room, June 19
Sanders, Flattening the curve always meant having higher hospitalizations now, Research Brief, June 19
Roberts, Medicare Trust Fund outlook worsened by COVID, Locker Room, June 15
Sanders, A “surge” in new COVID-19 cases? Blame the denominator, Locker Room, June 12
Roberts, CMS administrator wants expanded telehealth to stay, Locker Room, June 10
Sanders, NC economists: We’re being “data-driven into a ditch,” Locker Room, June 10
Sanders, Testing hydroxychloroquine’s preventative effects for health care workers, Locker Room, June 9
Sanders, Gov. Cooper’s orders keep paralysis center’s clients from therapy, Locker Room, June 8
Jon Guze, Director of Legal Studies, “The C.D.C. waited its entire existence for this moment. What went wrong?” Locker Room, June 4
Joseph Coletti, Senior Fellow, Delaying the implementation of Medicaid managed care, Daily Journal, June 4
Sanders, We have flattened the curve, so why do NC businesses have to sue to open back up? Locker Room, June 1
Guze, It takes a big man–or woman–to admit to being wrong, Locker Room, June 1
K-12 Schools
Terry Stoops, Vice President for Research & Director of Education Studies, Naturally, teachers are upset about bonus, Locker Room, June 29
Stoops, Campbell University tackles myths about homeschooling, Locker Room, June 23
Stoops, Carolina Journal Radio No. 892: Reopened schools will continue to face COVID-19 challenges, CJ Radio, June 22
Stoops, The unsettling uncertainty of the next school year, Research Brief, June 18
Stoops, GA canceled state testing for the upcoming year and NC should too, Locker Room, June 18
Stoops, Cooper offers few details about use of federal funds, Locker Room, June 18
Stoops, What it’s like to interact with state agencies: Stokes County edition, Locker Room, June 17
Stoops, Wake County releases examples of COVID-19 classroom configurations, Locker Room, June 16
Stoops, JLF’s Terry Stoops discusses plans for reopening N.C. public schools, CJ Video, June 12
Stoops, State education officials issue recommendations, no mandates, Locker Room, June 11
Stoops, Predictably, NCAE complains about bonus proposal, Locker Room, June 11
Stoops, More teachers respond to NC DHHS plan, Locker Room, June 9
Stoops, Teachers unhappy with NC DHHS guidance, Locker Room, June 9
Stoops, List of NC DHHS requirements for public schools, Locker Room, June 9
Stoops, Carolina Journal Radio No. 890: Carolina Rebound offers ideas for post-COVID-19 K-12 education, CJ Radio, June 8
Stoops, PEFNC launches parent survey, Locker Room, June 3
The Economy, Budget, and Law
Coletti, JLF’s Joseph Coletti analyzes N.C. transportation budget problems, CJ Video, June 30
Dominic Coletti, Research Intern, What caused North Carolina’s unemployment benefits disaster? Research Brief, June 23
Coletti, JLF’s Joseph Coletti discusses COVID-19’s impact on N.C. local government budgets, CJ Video, June 18
Coletti, JLF’s Joseph Coletti labels Cooper’s COVID-19 budget response ‘reckless and irresponsible’, CJ Video, June 16
Guze, Now that’s what I call a V! Locker Room, June 17
Coletti, Cooper’s state budget gambit is reckless, Research Brief, June 15
Guze, Josh Hawley requests investigation of religious liberty violations by state officials, Locker Room, June 9
Guze, Paul Krugman Refuses to Accept Good News on Jobs, Locker Room, June 5
Coletti, Cooper’s bad budget bets, Locker Room, June 3
Coletti, Carolina Journal Radio No. 889: Carolina Rebound offers tax, spending recommendations, CJ Radio, June 1