Judge Covid decides: Going back to school

Judge Covid, should we send kids back to school?

MOST IMPORTANT

Oh, I agree!

SCHOOLS ARE VITAL TO KIDS’ HEALTH

THE MOST IMPORTANT OPENING IS CLASSROOM DOORS

I’m glad. So many health experts and even the American Academy of Pediatrics stress how important and healthy going to school is to kids.

MUCH RISK IN NOT GOING BACK TO IN-PERSON SCHOOL

Absolutely.

THERE ARE THREE OPTIONS

Great! Choice is good. People like choice, especially when it comes to their kids’ education.

NOT THAT KIND OF CHOICE

What’s wrong with that kind of choice?

SCHOOL CHOICE IS UNBELIEVABLY DANGEROUS

DO YOU HATE CHILDREN

Far from it, your Horror. What kind of choice, then?

SCHOOL BOARDS MUST CHOOSE

Choose what?

A. FULL SCHOOL WITH SOCIAL DISTANCE AND HYGIENE

B. ONE-THIRD SCHOOL WITH FACE COVERING, SOCIAL DISTANCE, HYGIENE, NO GROUP ACTIVITIES, DAILY HEALTH CHECKS AT THE DOOR, KIDS STAY HOME TWO OUT OF THREE WEEKS OR

C. ONLINE SCHOOL ONLY

Huh? Only one of those choices gets kids back in school with any consistency.

SCHOOLS ARE VITAL TO KIDS’ HEALTH

THEY PROVIDE MORE THAN JUST ACADEMICS

Such as?

MENTAL HEALTH, EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING, SOCIAL WELL-BEING

SCIENCE SHOWS MISSING SCHOOL IS HARMFUL

FIRST LINE OF DEFENSE AGAINST HUNGER, ABUSE, HOMELESSNESS

First line of defense is strong language. By all means, then, let’s get kids back in school!

NOT MUCH RISK FROM IN-PERSON SCHOOL

PEDIATRICIANS AND HEALTH EXPERTS AGREE

Yes.

SCHOOLS ARE LOW-RISK SETTINGS FOR SPREADING VIRUS

NOT MUCH RISK AT ALL

Right. Full-time, in-person school. It’s clearly supported by science and data, it’s the choice by experts on children’s health, and it’s vital to children for so many reasons outside of learning their ABCs. Finally, a clear and obvious —

I’VE CHANGED MY MIND

Oh, please, not this again.

HOLD ON

I WILL ANNOUNCE MY CHANGE OF MIND LATER

GIVE ME TWO WEEKS

What? Why not just spit it out now?

I’M WAITING FOR SOMETHING

OK, OK, whatever it could be, as long as our first priority is the kids.

SCHOOLS ARE VITAL TO KIDS’ HEALTH

MOST IMPORTANT OPENING IS CLASSROOM DOORS

Yes, we absolutely have to get kids back in school. Leaving them home is bad for their health, and it also widens the gap between underprivileged kids and those whose parents can work from home and help them with online classes. Acting rashly and leaving them behind is very risky, and —

I DECIDE WHAT IS RISKY

Sorry, your Horror. I’m just very passionate about kids and how education can break down the barriers of inequity and help them live better lives than otherwise.

NO FULL-SCHOOL OPTION

Wait, what?

MY CHANGE OF MIND

NOW I CAN TELL YOU

NO FULL-SCHOOL OPTION

Why not? It’s the most sensible, least expensive, most scientifically based option out there!

COVID LAW IS INSCRUTABLE

UNLESS YOU ARE AN EXPERT

What about social distance and hygiene?

ONE-THIRD SCHOOL IS SAFER

FULL SCHOOL WITH SOCIAL DISTANCE AND HYGIENE IS UNSAFE

But —

ONE WEEK ON, TWO WEEKS OFF

SAFE AND HEALTHY

You just said there was not much risk from in-person instruction. I don’t understand.

NOT MUCH RISK FROM IN-PERSON SCHOOL

PEDIATRICIANS AND HEALTH EXPERTS AGREE

NOT MUCH RISK CONTAINS RISK

RISK IS RISKY

Oh come on. Everything contains some risk. There’s a slight risk every time a kid rides the bus —

BUSES ARE RISKY

ONE-THIRD BUSES ARE SAFE

So wait, one-third buses to take kids to one-third schools, health screenings at the door, no group activities, social distance, and hygiene … am I missing anything?

FACE COVERINGS EVERYWHERE

Oh, right, face coverings. Are we still telling people anything is safe, even dish towels?

LIVES DEPEND ON FACE DISH TOWELS

SCHOOLS MUST GIVE FIVE FACE COVERINGS PER KID

All schools? Because kids under 11 don’t need face coverings for camp or even day care, unless you changed your mind.

FACE DISH TOWELS FOR ANYONE UNDER 11 YEARS OLD IS UNSAFE

Right, well at least there is some consistency.

I’VE CHANGED MY MIND

Here it comes.

FACE DISH TOWELS FOR ANYONE UNDER 11 YEARS OLD IS UNSAFE

EXCEPT AT ONE-THIRD SCHOOLS

KIDS WITHOUT FACE COVERINGS ARE UNSAFE

But how can schools monitor kids wearing face coverings? Especially young kids prone to fidget.

YOUNG KIDS WITHOUT FACE COVERINGS ARE UNSAFE

WHEN AT ONE-THIRD SCHOOLS

Really?

KIDS CAN TAKE SHORT BREAKS FROM FACE COVERINGS

THE VIRUS RESPECTS A FACE COVERING BREAK

OPEN A WINDOW OR SOMETHING

This all seems hopelessly complicated. How can schools handle all these extra measures, shifting schedules, doing daily screenings, and all the extra hygienic measures?

OH AND HIRE MORE ON-SITE SOCIAL WORKERS

THEY WILL ENCOURAGE KIDS TO AVOID COVID MEDIA SCARES

You want to keep kids from distressing news reports on the virus?

COVID MEDIA SCARES ARE MEANT FOR ADULTS

COVID MEDIA SCARES FOR KIDS ARE UNSAFE

PANICKING ADULTS INTO COMPLIANCE IS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

Interesting. But setting the schools aside, how can families handle all this disruption? One week on, two weeks off? People have to be able to work.

ONE-THIRD SCHOOLS ARE SAFE FOR FAMILIES

What do students do for two-thirds of the time?

OOH ONLINE SCHOOLING

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

But online schooling is a serious hardship for some families. It’s really hard for disadvantaged kids. You specifically mentioned some. What about kids in abusive homes? Kids who are homeless or have unstable housing situations? Kids who sometimes only get food when they’re in school? And what about kids who don’t have laptops, tablets, dependable wifi, or any wifi?

SCHOOLS ARE VITAL TO IMPOVERISHED KIDS’ HEALTH

MOST IMPORTANT OPENING IS CLASSROOM DOORS

ONE-THIRD OF THE TIME OR COMPLETELY ONLINE

Wow. Do you hate children?

DO YOU WANT TO BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COVID COURT

No, your Horror, I just want what’s best for kids and families.

KIDS NEED TO BE IN SCHOOLS

ONE-THIRD SCHOOLS OR ONLINE

SCHOOL BOARDS SHOULD CHOOSE ONLINE SCHOOLS

Why should they do that?

SCHOOLS ARE RISKY

What makes them risky? Kids are the absolute lowest-risk population.

RISK IS RISKY

YOU COULD CATCH COOVIES

But the science —

KIDS ARE IN FAMILIES

BEING IN A FAMILY IS RISKY

KIDS CAN CARRY THE VIRUS TO GRANDMA

Don’t kids in full-capacity day care facilities have families?

FULL DAY CARES ARE SAFE

IF ADULTS WEAR FACE DISH TOWELS AND SOCIAL DISTANCE

GRANDKIDS IN FULL DAY CARES ARE SAFE

But not grandkids in full schools.

GRANDKIDS IN FULL SCHOOLS ARE DANGEROUS

Even with face coverings and social distancing?

GRANDKIDS IN ONE-THIRD SCHOOLS WITH FACE COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCE AND ENTRANCE HEALTH CHECKS AND NO GROUPS ARE SAFE

I still don’t understand the difference.

COVID LAW IN INSCRUTABLE

UNLESS YOU ARE AN EXPERT

Fine, but can you explain —

SCHOOL BOARDS MUST CHOOSE ONLINE SCHOOLS INSTEAD

VERY SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

So wait — you actually don’t want kids in school at all?

SCHOOL BOARDS MUST CHANGE THEIR MINDS

Which is why you’re making it impossible for them to choose in-person schools.

YOU CAN FIX ACADEMICS BUT YOU CANNOT FIX THE DEAD

But why repeat how it’s vitally important for kids to be in school and then make it where kids can’t be in school?

WE CAN HAVE BOTH SCHOOLS AND SAFETY

BY NOT HAVING SCHOOLS

TEACHERS COULD CATCH COOVIES

Is this about the teachers? Or maybe the teachers’ union?

TEACHERS DESIRE TO RETURN TO THE CLASSROOM

That’s not quite what I asked.

SCHOOLS WILL BE SAFE FOR TEACHERS

AS SOON AS THE VIRUS NUMBERS GO DOWN A BIT

LIKE THEY WERE BEFORE MARCH 16

March 16? How reasonable is that? It was at the very beginning. There were only 33 known cases and no hospitalizations or deaths then.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

This sounds like another convenient, made-up, self-serving standard, with no science behind it at all.

RISK IS RISKY

At some point we are going to have to tackle this overinflation of virus risk head-on and start talking about all the other risks we’re creating for society without stopping to think.

TACKLING IS RISKY

NO SCHOOL SPORTS

