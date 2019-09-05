Summer 2019 Locke Letter

As you page through the Summer 2019 edition of Locke Letter, you’ll discover the breadth of our impact on public policy and our influence on shaping North Carolina’s future. Read about the union activism that is making North Carolina a battleground for workplace freedom, the latest awards garnered by the Carolina Journal reporting team, the next frontier in transportation funding, and our huge library of interviews and speakers you can access at any time. Enjoy, and thank you for your support.