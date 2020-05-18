The Fog of COVID-19 Data: An Introduction

For weeks now, Americans have lived in a suspended state as they grapple with the response to COVID-19, a disease caused by a “novel” coronavirus that appears to have originated in China. As more is learned about the novel coronavirus, claims that appeared to be accurate seem to be invalidated daily.

While the Cooper administration has proclaimed that data and “science” drive their decisions, the nature and use of the data are sometimes unclear. In a previous research update, the John Locke Foundation assessed the use of models in supporting policy decisions. The Cooper administration has since dropped its reliance on modeling. Here we discuss the question of deaths attributable to COVID-19 versus the flu or other related illnesses.

COVID-19 and the Flu

We are familiar with many types of viruses. Influenza viruses (A and B) cause the flu, while rhinoviruses and some coronaviruses can cause the common cold. Viruses are known to mutate in nature. Flu vaccines must be prepared months before flu season and are developed based on educated guesses of the flu strains that will be prevalent at the start of the flu season. Some guesses are better than others.

All viruses can be serious or even lethal. When a patient succumbs to a viral disease, the actual cause of death is not necessarily the virus itself. Respiratory diseases often bring complications, such as pneumonia, that can be the actual cause of death. As a result, the reporting of deaths from viruses has been imprecise. Long before the current COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have debated how to distinguish between flu and pneumonia when identifying the cause of death.

The distinctions are still unclear. For example, the number of flu deaths in the United States and in North Carolina over the past few years varies significantly. According to data compiled by the Center for Disease Control (CDC):

Symptomatic Illnesses Symptomatic Illnesses Medical Visits Medical Visits Hospitalizations Hospitalizations Deaths Deaths Season Estimate 95% U I Estimate 95% U I Estimate 95% U I Estimate 95% U I 2010-2011 21000000 (20,000,000 – 25,000,000) 10000000 (9,300,000 – 12,000,000) 290000 (270,000 – 350,000) 37000 (32,000 – 51,000) 2011-2012 9300000 (8,700,000 – 12,000,000) 4300000 (4,000,000 – 5,600,000) 140000 (130,000 – 190,000) 12000 (11,000 – 23,000) 2012-2013 34000000 (32,000,000 – 38,000,000) 16000000 (15,000,000 – 18,000,000) 570000 (530,000 – 680,000) 43000 (37,000 – 57,000) 2013-2014 30000000 (28,000,000 – 33,000,000) 13000000 (12,000,000 – 15,000,000) 350000 (320,000 – 390,000) 38000 (33,000 – 50,000) 2014-2015 30000000 (29,000,000 – 33,000,000) 14000000 (13,000,000 – 16,000,000) 590000 (540,000 – 680,000) 51000 (44,000 – 64,000) 2015-2016 24000000 (20,000,000 – 33,000,000) 11000000 (9,000,000 – 15,000,000) 280000 (220,000 – 480,000) 23000 (17,000 – 35,000) 2016-2017 29000000 (25,000,000 – 45,000,000) 14000000 (11,000,000 – 23,000,000) 500000 (380,000 – 860,000) 38000 (29,000 – 61,000) 2017-2018* 45000000 (39,000,000 – 58,000,000) 21000000 (18,000,000 – 27,000,000) 810000 (620,000 – 1,400,000) 61000 (46,000 – 95,000) 2018-2019* 35520883 (31,323,881, 44,995,691) 16520350 (14,322,767, 21,203,231) 490561 (387,283, 766,472) 34157 (26,339, 52,664)

Annual deaths have ranged from 20,000 to 60,000 per year, symptomatic illnesses were about 30 million per year, and hospitalizations fluctuated from a low of 200,000 to a high of 800,000. The 2017-2018 flu season was particularly deadly. The CDC first reported almost 80,000 deaths during that season. This number was later revised downwards to 60,000, which illustrates the uncertainty in the process. North Carolina averages approximately 2,000 flu/pneumonia deaths per year.

Again, these numbers lump flu and pneumonia together as the causes of death. The NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports flu deaths alone, which are those deaths confirmed by a flu test and are typically one-tenth of the CDC reported flu/pneumonia deaths. NC DHHS also reports a combined number. Pneumonia appears to be a far greater cause of death than the flu.

Geographical Area Number of Deaths 2015 Death Rate* 2015 * Number of Deaths 2011-2015 Death Rate* 2011-2015 * Age-Adjusted Death Rate* 2011-2015 * North Carolina 2113 21 9427 19.2 17.8 Alamance 31 19.6 * 151 19.5 15.5 Alexander 8 21.4 * 41 22.1 * 18.8 * Alleghany 3 27.7 * 11 20.2 * 11.8 * Anson 4 15.5 * 25 19.1 * 16.6 * Ashe 12 44.4 * 49 36.1 * 22.7 * Avery 7 39.6 * 40 45.2 * 31.5 * Beaufort 6 12.6 * 38 16 * 11.4 * Bertie 5 24.8 * 19 18.5 * 13.3 * Bladen 6 17.5 * 34 19.6 * 15.7 * Brunswick 15 12.2 * 94 16.2 11.6 Buncombe 63 24.9 276 22.3 15.8 Burke 29 32.6 * 129 28.8 21.8 Cabarrus 55 28 227 24.1 25.4 Caldwell 29 35.7 * 124 30.3 25.2 Camden 3 29.1 * 13 25.6 * 26.5 * Carteret 13 18.9 * 73 21.4 14.8 Caswell 9 39.2 * 33 28.5 * 21.2 * Catawba 38 24.5 * 196 25.4 21.9 Chatham 22 31 * 70 20.8 12 Cherokee 6 22.1 * 35 25.8 * 14.8 * Chowan 4 27.8 * 16 21.8 * 12.9 * Clay 3 28 * 17 31.9 * 19.3 * Cleveland 31 32 * 162 33.3 28.2 Columbus 12 21.2 * 68 23.8 19.6 Craven 13 12.6 * 99 19 15.9 Cumberland 65 20.1 268 16.5 20.3 Currituck 22 87.1 * 112 91.5 96.3 Dare 12 33.6 * 99 56.8 48.6 Davidson 46 27.9 * 199 24.3 20.9 Davie 20 47.9 * 61 29.4 20.3 Duplin 12 20.3 * 57 19.2 16.8 Durham 38 12.6 * 183 12.7 14.2 Edgecombe 8 14.8 * 64 23.2 18.5 Forsyth 97 26.3 399 22.1 19.7 Franklin 15 23.5 * 69 22.2 20.9 Gaston 74 34.7 335 31.9 29.2 Gates 2 17.5 * 14 23.9 * 18 * Graham 4 46.4 * 14 32.2 * 20.3 * Granville 6 10.2 * 42 14.5 * 13.3 * Greene 2 9.5 * 14 13.1 * 12.5 * Guilford 98 18.9 425 16.8 15.5 Halifax 14 26.7 * 67 25.1 18.5 Harnett 10 7.8 * 74 11.9 14.4 Haywood 26 43.4 * 92 31.1 19.6 Henderson 41 36.4 * 168 30.6 16.8 Hertford 2 8.3 * 23 18.9 * 13.8 * Hoke 5 9.5 * 27 10.6 * 17.1 * Hyde 0 0 * 2 7 * 5.5 * Iredell 40 23.5 * 182 22.1 21.6 Jackson 5 12.1 * 37 18.1 * 16.5 * Johnston 26 14 * 116 13 15.1 Jones 3 30 * 14 27.5 * 17.1 * Lee 17 28.5 * 61 20.5 17.9 Lenoir 14 24.1 * 71 24.2 18.5 Lincoln 15 18.5 * 73 18.3 17.6 McDowell 8 17.8 * 61 27.1 20.8 Macon 14 40.9 * 41 24.2 * 14.9 * Madison 7 33.1 * 34 32.3 * 24 * Martin 9 38.5 * 25 21.1 * 14.3 * Mecklenburg 155 15 599 12.1 15.2 Mitchell 5 32.8 * 24 31.3 * 20 * Montgomery 10 36.3 * 40 29 * 23.4 * Moore 27 28.6 * 101 22 12.7 Nash 38 40.5 * 135 28.5 24.5 New Hanover 33 15 * 139 13 11.2 Northampton 5 24.5 * 23 21.9 * 13.5 * Onslow 22 11.8 * 77 8.4 13.9 Orange 9 6.4 * 66 9.5 11.6 Pamlico 4 31.3 * 11 16.9 * 12.6 * Pasquotank 8 20.1 * 45 22.5 * 19.4 * Pender 13 22.6 * 48 17.4 * 14.9 * Perquimans 7 52.1 * 24 35.6 * 23.2 * Person 13 33.1 * 58 29.5 23.2 Pitt 16 9.1 * 74 8.5 10.1 Polk 10 49.1 * 36 35.4 * 15.4 * Randolph 29 20.3 * 155 21.8 19.1 Richmond 10 22 * 34 14.8 * 12.7 * Robeson 21 15.6 * 89 13.2 14 Rockingham 35 38.1 * 195 42.3 31 Rowan 57 41 272 39.3 32.4 Rutherford 15 22.6 * 74 22.1 17 Sampson 13 20.4 * 56 17.5 15 Scotland 8 22.5 * 30 16.7 * 13.8 * Stanly 30 49.4 * 86 28.4 22.9 Stokes 18 38.8 * 71 30.4 23.3 Surry 32 44 * 111 30.3 22 Swain 9 62.4 * 24 33.9 * 26.6 * Transylvania 11 33.1 * 43 26.1 * 12.9 * Tyrrell 0 0 * 3 14.4 * 9.9 * Union 31 13.9 * 138 12.9 17.9 Vance 19 42.6 * 76 33.9 28.3 Wake 87 8.5 389 8 10.7 Warren 8 39.7 * 34 33.2 * 20.7 * Washington 3 24.2 * 17 26.8 * 16.7 * Watauga 10 18.9 * 38 14.5 * 14.3 * Wayne 19 15.3 * 85 13.7 12.8 Wilkes 27 39.4 * 151 43.8 32 Wilson 19 23.3 * 99 24.3 20 Yadkin 13 34.6 * 65 34.2 26.2 Yancey 10 56.9 * 29 32.9 * 20.5 *

*Death rates with a small number (<50) of deaths in the numerator should be interpreted with caution.

Similarly, NC is currently reporting more than 600 COVID-19 deaths. However, NC DHHS uses a different policy where COVID-19 is concerned. Unlike flu deaths, deaths coded as COVID-19 are deaths that may or may not be confirmed by a test. Even with this more relaxed reporting requirement, the number is still lower than the pneumonia deaths in a typical year.

Was the cause of death the flu, pneumonia, and COVID-19?

The potential mix-up between the three causes of death has caused some researchers to take a different approach. First, this approach simply looks at previous year averages for all deaths in the nation and each state from all causes. Based on these statistics, the expected average (to a 95% confidence interval) can be calculated. This means that we would expect this average to be exceeded only 5% of the time, which might be considered unusual. In other words, if the actual deaths exceed this average, some new or unusual cause is to blame. The analysis of New York is illustrative.

Here both the 2017-2018 flu season and the recent COVID deaths are clearly implicated as unusual (excess) deaths. This approach is attractive because no judgment calls are made.

Here are data for Tennessee:

Again, the 2017-2018 flu season is implicated as being unusual. The more recent COVID-19 season is not as clear, however.

Data for North Carolina are here:

There are marked differences between New York, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Interestingly, North Carolina and Connecticut are the only two states in the nation that have not reported data since April 1. The NC Senate recently cited this reporting gap as the reason why it championed legislation that compelled NC DHHS to provide certain data, including COVID-19 deaths. The more expansive definition used by the agency for COVID-19 deaths (compared with flu deaths) means that NC DHHS may overcount coronavirus deaths. The “excess deaths” method described above would be helpful in this regard.

Similar graphs for North Carolina counties would allow elected officials to determine if coronavirus response restrictions should be more localized. Governor Cooper proclaimed that COVID-19 “does not respect county borders.” Yet, substantial differences currently exist between different counties, that is, COVID-19 appears to be much more prevalent in some counties than others.

Going forward

Each week, the John Locke Foundation will use the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Data Tracker and other sources to provide an analysis of the latest COVID-19 data available. We will include commentary on data collection, reporting policies and practices, health care outcomes, coronavirus mitigation measures, and related matters. We will also offer policy recommendations that seek to slow the spread of COVID-19 without sacrificing vital economic activity.