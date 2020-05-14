Removing Regulatory Barriers to Telehealth Before and After COVID-19

Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 statewide shutdown order has pushed North Carolinians online for everything from family gatherings to shopping and education. But the COVID-19 pandemic has also showcased the power and potential of virtual access to medical treatment and health care experts.

A new paper co-authored by John Locke Foundation Health Care Policy Analyst Jordan Roberts and experts at the Brookings Institution explores the telehealth field’s impact on limiting the spread of disease and ensuring access during the pandemic. Importantly, the paper also lays out the opportunities and challenges ahead to ensure a thriving and efficient telehealth industry.