Policy Report

Removing Regulatory Barriers to Telehealth Before and After COVID-19

by Jack Karsten, Jordan Roberts, Dr. Nicol Turner Lee
posted on in COVID-19 Series, Health Care
Featured Image

Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 statewide shutdown order has pushed North Carolinians online for everything from family gatherings to shopping and education. But the COVID-19 pandemic has also showcased the power and potential of virtual access to medical treatment and health care experts.

A new paper co-authored by John Locke Foundation Health Care Policy Analyst Jordan Roberts and experts at the Brookings Institution explores the telehealth field’s impact on limiting the spread of disease and ensuring access during the pandemic. Importantly, the paper also lays out the opportunities and challenges ahead to ensure a thriving and efficient telehealth industry.

Up Next

Donate Today

About John Locke Foundation

We are North Carolina’s Most Trusted and Influential Source of Common Sense. The John Locke Foundation was created in 1990 as an independent, nonprofit think tank that would work “for truth, for freedom, and for the future of North Carolina.” The Foundation is named for John Locke (1632-1704), an English philosopher whose writings inspired Thomas Jefferson and the other Founders.

The John Locke Foundation is a 501(c)(3) research institute and is funded solely from voluntary contributions from individuals, corporations, and charitable foundations.