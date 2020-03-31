JLF Research Division: COVID-19 review for March

Three weeks ago today, Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. One day later, John Locke Foundation researchers paused all other projects and got to work. JLF researchers have written around 50 blog posts, commentaries, and research briefs, including a five-part series of policy recommendations titled “North Carolina’s COVID-19 Response” (designated with an * in the list below). Media appearances and collaboration with state and national partners soon followed.

In the links below, you will recognize our five objectives: 1) assess the effects of COVID-19-related policy decisions on the daily lives of North Carolinians, 2) recommend policies that will respond to these challenges in responsible ways, 3) confront violations of economic and civil liberties, 4) challenge statutory, regulatory, and bureaucratic impediments, and 5) celebrate entrepreneurialism and innovation in the public and private sectors.

We have instituted the “toilet paper test” to determine when to resume our normal research activities. When toilet paper becomes easy to find in retail stores, we will cease our near-exclusive focus on COVID-19 (and celebrate by TPing the office of the youngest member of the research staff). Until then, please feel free to contact us with ideas, opinions, questions, and information about your experiences as you navigate COVID-19 mitigation measures. And continue to follow our work and the outstanding (and award-winning) work of our colleagues at Carolina Journal and the John Locke Foundation.

Health Care

K-12 Schools

The Economy and Free Enterprise

Second Amendment

Regulation, Law, and Criminal Justice

Miscellaneous

